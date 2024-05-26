More fog for Memorial Day, May 27th forecast

Marine layer did manage to lift for most areas and allow for a mix of sun and clouds with mild temperatures. However, a few beach communities stayed on the cloudy cool side which made sweaters and jackets a necessary addition for those trying to have a beach day. Look for overnight 50's and upper 40's with moderate northerly winds, especially from the Gaviota coast and west toward Point Conception. Fog could produce some pockets of drizzle and may even sit close enough to reduce driving visibility for some areas.

For Memorial Day, we continue to see the marine layer hanging around, but two key ingredients will hopefully keep the recent pattern of expected clearing by mid day. One is a lack of a strong thermal inversion that helps to trap the moist air and hold the fog in place. The second is a decent northerly wind which as long as it stays more north and not northwest, helps to scour out the fog with dry air from the north. No matter what Mother Nature decides for our forecast fog wise on Memorial Day, we should see a decent and or nice day with mostly mild temperatures running slightly below normal for this time of year. Looking beyond the holiday, slight warming is expected with less fog by mid week and beyond in to the start of June.