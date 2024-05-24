First Alert Weather tracking wind advisory for Gaviota Coast

Weather conditions are going to change for the upcoming weekend. A wind advisory will be in effect along the Gaviota Coast until 9 p.m. Friday. Wind speeds will be 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. Keep an eye out for any out door furniture that is easily knocked down.

Saturday will begin the shift to warmer and clearer conditions, just in time for the long weekend. The Gaviota Coast can expect windy conditions for Saturday, reaching 20-30 mph. As for the rest of the region, wind speeds will range from 10-20 mph. Temperatures will begin to warm and the coastal areas will be in the mid to high 60s. The valleys will be in the high 60s and low 70s, while the interior will see temperatures in the 70s.

The rest of the weekend will be very beautiful as weather warms up and more clear skies come into the forecast. By the latter half of the work week, even warmer temperatures can be expected.