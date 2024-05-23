A look at your forecast for Friday

Friday morning will be a little damp and gloomy. Morning drizzle will return, just in time for your morning commute. Weather conditions will match Thursday's weather, with continued overcast skies and mild temperatures. Onshore flow will keep the sun from shining and no clearing is expected at the beaches.

Temperatures for Friday will be in the 60s across the coasts and valleys. As for the interior, temperatures will be in the 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

Wind speeds North of Point Conception will range from 15-25 mph on Friday, First Alert Weather will keep an eye out for any watches, warnings or advisories.

High pressure will bring a warming trend for the weekend. A shift in temperatures will begin Saturday, just in time for Memorial Day weekend. By the first half of the work week, pleasant temperatures will return.