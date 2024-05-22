A shift in weather conditions for Thursday

Weather conditions will change for your Thursday forecast. Onshore flow will increase Wednesday night. May gray will return, and morning commuters can expect light mist and drizzle. It is possible a couple microclimates will have a chance to see sun, but coastal areas will not be as lucky.

Temperatures on Thursday will remain in the 60s, decreasing to low to mid 60s. The valleys will be in the 70s and the interior will drop a few degrees with temperature in the mid 70s.

Friday will be cooler than the last two days, as the low pressure really starts to move in. Most of our region will drop to the 60s, with a chance of 70s.

The weekend will start another trend of nice weather, just in time Memorial Day.