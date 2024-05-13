Dense marine layer for Tuesday

Onshore flow strengthens Tuesday, creating dense clouds which in turn will produce light mist. Areas of the region may experience a light drizzle during the morning commute. Make sure to travel safely as visibility may also be a concern.

Temperatures will be on the cool side, ranging mid to high 60s across the coastal areas. The interior will warm nicely, highs reach into the 70s to low 80s.

Cloudy skies and cooler temperatures persist each morning until Wednesday. By Thursday and Friday, skies will start to clear and a little more sunshine warms temperatures up a few degrees. By the weekend, a slight change in temperatures and less fog is expected.