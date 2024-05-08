Temperatures remain warm on Thursday

Onshore flow will increase Wednesday night. Night to morning low clouds are to be expected in coastal regions and lower valleys, but will dissipate by mid-morning.

A high surf advisory on the Central Coast will remain in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday morning. Waves will be 7 to 10 feet with dangerous rip currents. Ventura County beaches will be under a beach hazards statement until midnight. High tides will be 6.7 to 6.8 feet around 9:55 p.m.

By Thursday morning, southerly winds will be breezy near Point Conception and spread north up the Central Coast. It will be calm at night for the entire region.

Valley areas will see a slight rise in temperatures on Thursday. They will be in the low to mid 80s. Coasts will be in the high 60s to 70s. Temperatures will hardly change through the weekend.

Winds will be gusty Friday and Saturday night in Southern Santa Barbara County. The marine layer will be a little shallower on those days. On Mother’s Day, winds will lessen and there will be plenty of sun.

With more onshore flow and a weak upper low over the region, temperatures will cool down on Monday and Tuesday. The marine layer will be more extensive and slower to clear away.