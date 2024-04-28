A beautiful end to April, Forecast for Monday

Another beautiful day with slight warming for all areas as high pressure continues to keep Pacific storms at bay. Northerly winds are once again expected to pick for many areas. A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of Ventura County and the Gaviota to Point Conception coastline. Wind speeds from the north and northwest could exceed 35 mph, especially below passes, foothills and mountains. Patchy fog is also expected in areas where the winds are light or blowing in from the ocean. Most areas on Monday should see a quick burn off as mostly sunny skies are expected across the entire region and temperatures should remain in the 60's and 70's.

Looking ahead, high pressure will continue to hold for our region with more typical Spring weather. Look for mild temperatures with highs remaining in the 60's and 70's. Patchy marine layer clouds for the late night and early morning are expected. Breezy to gusty northerly winds could return for the afternoons and evenings with possible advisories. While we see no substantial threats for late season storms at this time, we might see something getting close by next weekend or just after. Our long range forecast computer does see some light showers for Northern California and stretching south toward the Central Coast. It's very early still and that means much can and will likely change as we head in to next week which will also be when we say goodbye to April and hello to May. If showers become a distinct possibility, we will let you know right here as well as on our daily broadcasts.