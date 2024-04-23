Unseasonably cool conditions continue into Wednesday

Gray skies will prevail from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. Onshore flow will remain strong, allowing the marine layer to sit deeper inland. Wednesday's low temperatures will be in the 40s inland and in the 50s on the coast. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s on the coast, and in the low to mid 60s inland.

The deep marine layer combined with a trough of low pressure will support drizzle, particularly in the late night to early morning hours. The passage of the trough Wednesday night to Thursday morning has a slight chance of producing light rain showers as it interacts with the marine layer.

By the end of the week, onshore flow will weaken somewhat. Though the marine layer will still be present, it will clear away a little better during the middle of the day on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will only increase a tad.

Temperatures will rise further over the weekend after our low-pressure systems have cleared the state and a ridge of high pressure builds in. Valleys will return to the 70s. Conditions will be dry and there will be sunnier skies overall as onshore flow significantly weakens, and possibly even flips weakly offshore.