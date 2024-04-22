Cold and drizzly again on Tuesday

The marine layer will cover almost the entire region Monday evening with strong onshore flow. It will make for another gray and drizzly wake-up on Tuesday. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to 50s. Highs will be in the low 60s on the coast and mid 60s in valleys.

A series of low-pressure systems will sweep through California during the work week. The marine layer will be extensive with potential for drizzle or even light rain at times. Temperatures will stay several degrees below average with little change from day to day. Wednesday will likely be the coolest day with some coastal areas falling below 60 degrees.

Southwesterly winds will get gustier on Tuesday and Wednesday in interior valleys. They will come close to advisory levels, and it is possible that advisories will later be put in place.

A trough will move over our area on Wednesday. It will create instability, giving a slight chance of thunderstorms in the Ventura County mountains. Another trough will move in by Friday or Saturday. Northern areas may receive a little measurable rainfall. With this second system, northwesterly winds will get stronger on the Central Coast.