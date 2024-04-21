Rain chances ahead, forecast for Monday April 22nd

The onshore flow did manage to weaken today just enough to allow for the marine layer to burn off in many areas. However, some beaches did see the fog meandering in and out all day which kept a lid on some hopeful warming. High pressure will quickly weaken and more fog is expected for the overnight and in to early Monday. Look temperatures to dip a few degrees as cloud cover dominates the region through at least the late morning inland. Beaches may struggle once again to see any sunshine which means sweater weather will be the call.

Looking ahead, it's Spring and that usually means marine layer which is exactly what we expect as we head in to the new work week. The onshore flow will likely ramp up by Tuesday with more clouds and cooler temperatures. We might even see patchy drizzle as the very cold ocean helps to thicken up the fog bank for the entire region. Even our inland valleys could see pretty slow or only patchy clearing. Beaches may not see much in the way of any clearing and that means very cool temperatures with upper 50's and low 60's for highs. Another late season storm system could drop far enough south l;ate in the work week which will not only reinforce the cool onshore flow, but maybe even produce some light showers by Friday or early Saturday. It's still a bit early to get a good hold on what to expect forecast wise. We will monitor our forecast computer models closely and fine tune the forecast as we move through early next week.