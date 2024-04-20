Strong onshore flow, forecast for Sunday April 21st

Strong onshore flow is helping to keep our marine layer firmly entrenched along the coast. This has made for pretty cool temperatures on the beach with much nicer conditions inland. A slight turn in the wind direction should help to weaken the onshore flow just enough that most areas will hopefully see quicker clearing and some warming on Sunday. Look for temperatures to be in the 60's and 70's with patchy fog along the coast. Inland areas could easily reach well in to the 70's and even 80's with plenty of abundant sunshine.

Looking ahead, it's Spring and that usually means marine layer which is exactly what we expect as we head in to the new work week. The onshore flow will likely ramp up by Tuesday with more clouds and cooler temperatures. We might even see patchy drizzle as the very cold ocean helps to thicken up the fog bank for the entire region. Even our inland valleys could see pretty slow or only patchy clearing. Beaches may not see much in the way of any clearing and that means very cool temperatures with upper 50's and low 60's for highs. Another late season storm system could drop far enough south l;ate in the work week which will not only reinforce the cool onshore flow, but maybe even produce some light showers by Friday or early Saturday. It's still a bit early to get a good hold on what to expect forecast wise. We will monitor our forecast computer models closely and fine tune the forecast as we move through early next week.