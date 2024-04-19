A warmer weekend ahead with more sunshine

The marine layer will once again move deep inland Friday night. It may be a little dense at times overnight on the Central Coast, limiting visibility. The marine layer may clear in reverse on Saturday morning, and the day will wind up partly cloudy or mostly sunny.

A ridge of high pressure will maneuver into California on Saturday. Low temperatures will stay in the 40s to 50s, but high temperatures will warm to the 60s in most cases. The interior valleys could even reach the low 80s.

A shallower marine layer will come back overnight into early Sunday. It will clear out quickly on Sunday for a sunny and beautiful day. High temperatures will warm a little further, making it the nicest day of the next seven.

The ridge will flatten out on Monday and onshore flow will strengthen. A trough will move into the region. Temperatures will cool down a few degrees both on Monday and again on Tuesday. Then, they will plateau through at least Thursday. We will be below average by a few degrees.

Next week, we will have a deep marine layer each night to morning with slow or minimal clearing of our skies. By Thursday, there is a slight chance of light rain showers. Currently, totals look to amount to less than a tenth of an inch, if it rains at all.