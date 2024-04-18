Further cooling on Friday will drop temperatures below normal

The marine layer will return to the coast and the Santa Ynez Valley on Thursday evening. Friday morning will be cool and misty with low temperatures in the 40s to low 50s. High temperatures will be in the 60s for most areas with a few valleys reaching the low 70s.

In addition to low marine layer clouds, high-level clouds will move in again as a trough sweeps over the region in the first half of the day. Drizzle is possible in the morning, and again on Saturday morning after another deep overnight marine layer.

A ridge of high pressure will edge onto the California Coast on Saturday. Temperatures will warm up a few degrees, putting many coastal areas back into the 70s, and interior valleys into the low 80s. Sunday will see slightly warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine as the ridge moves directly over the region.

Winds will be gustier on the South Coast on Sunday night and Monday as a trough approaches. Temperatures will cool off by several degrees. The cooldown will continue into midweek with troughing and increased onshore flow. There will be a mix of marine layer and high clouds, and a slight chance of a few sprinkles, though exact timing of any potential rainfall is unclear at this point.