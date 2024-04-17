Thursday will take a cooler and cloudier turn

Cloud coverage will continue to increase on Wednesday night. By Thursday morning, gray skies will prevail under a deeper marine layer as onshore flow returns. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to low 50s.

A trough will come over the region, pushing out our ridge of high pressure. With troughing and cloudier skies, high temperatures will fall. The coast will be in the mid to upper 60s. Valleys may be in the low 70s.

Friday will start off with a marine layer, but aside from beach areas, skies will clear out a little better by midday. It won't be enough to reverse the cooldown, however. We will end up minus another couple of degrees.

Temperatures will rebound slightly over the weekend with more sunshine and a small ridge of high pressure. Onshore flow will relax a little bit. Many areas will be back in the 70s.

By Monday, onshore flow will increase and deepen the marine layer once again. A trough will approach and high temperatures will cool to a few degrees below seasonal averages. The cooldown will continue on Tuesday.