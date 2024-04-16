Expect an easy, breezy Wednesday

The overnight marine layer will come back into place Tuesday night as offshore flow starts to relax. The marine layer will clear away by mid-morning on Wednesday, leaving the rest of the day nice and sunny. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to 50s. High temperatures will be in the 70s to low 80s. It will be warmest in the valleys.

Our ridge of high pressure will move east on Thursday and a trough will replace it. The trough will bring more high-level clouds into the region, and it may be mostly cloudy all day. Flow will flip onshore and our marine layer will deepen in the night to morning hours. Temperatures will dip down.

The trough will stay on Friday, which will keep temperatures near or below average. Onshore flow will weaken in the afternoon, which will allow for better clearing of our skies.

Temperatures will recover slightly over the weekend. The warmup will only be temporary. By Monday, onshore flow will increase and deepen the marine layer. It will be cooler again.