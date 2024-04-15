Tuesday will be bright, breezy, and warmer

After yet another weekend storm, we are finally drying out! High pressure is building in the north, giving our region warmer temperatures. Offshore flow from the north will keep skies mostly sunny on Tuesday, but it may not be quite enough to completely prevent patches of marine layer from forming on the Central Coast.

Tuesday's low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 50s (coldest in the interior valleys), and in the upper 60s to mid 70s (warmest in inland areas). Wednesday will be quite similar, though the ridge of high pressure will start to flatten out.

Temperatures will cool a bit on Thursday as onshore flow to the east increases. More marine layer will develop, especially on the Central Coast. Some mid and high-level clouds will join the low-level marine layer clouds.

The cooldown will continue into Friday, despite the mid-level clouds leaving the region. Our temperatures will be 3 to 6 degrees below normal. Over the weekend, temperatures will rebound slightly, but the night to morning marine layer pattern will stay in place.