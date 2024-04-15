Drying and warming Monday, calm weather ahead

High pressure builds in Monday bringing dry and warmer weather to the Central Coast. Temperatures will warm 5-8 degrees from yesterday, but will still be a few degrees below average. Expect to see upper 60s and 70s with skies turning mostly sunny by midday. Winds will be calm and slightly offshore.

The warming and drying trend continues Tuesday. This will be one of the warmest days of the week with temperatures back into the 70s. Minimal fog development is expected and skies will remain clear through the evening. Winds will not be up to advisory levels but will be a stronger Northeasterly push.

Winds switch to onshore by Wednesday, meaning temperatures will cool a few degrees. Highs will still be pleasant and back to seasonal. A few areas of fog will develop in the early portion of the morning but will clear beautifully by the evening. The marine layer returns Thursday and may be rather stubborn to clear. We begin to fall into a pattern of clouds inn the morning and clearing by the evening.