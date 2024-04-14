Storm heading out, Monday April 15th forecast

More showers today as our late season begins to warp up and move east of our region. Flood Advisories are dropping through the afternoon and winds continue to be below advisory levels. Winter Weather Advisory is expected to drop off by early evening which means a few more flakes are possible above 3500 feet. Temperatures will stay on the cool side overnight and rebound a little on Monday with highs expected to be mostly in the mid to upper 60's. Skies should remain cloudy for areas north of Point Conception with maybe some light drizzle near the coast. All areas will likely see mostly sunny skies by late morning or early afternoon.

Looking ahead, our storm system will fade further as we head in to early Monday. Winds will quickly switch from the south and turn more northerly which could bring a low end advisory to areas near Gaviota or further west toward Point Conception by late Monday. Further warming is expected through mid week with widespread 70's and even a few 80's possible. The warmth is expected to hold through the work week with even warmer weather possible by next weekend. The marine layer will stay in play as well which is very typical for Spring. This means inland areas will get the bulk of the warmth with the coastline being more temperate with the usual ebb and flow of cool ocean fog. The storm track should be kept at bay through next weekend, but we may some light scattered showers by early in the following work week.