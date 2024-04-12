Significant drop in temperatures Friday, rain arrives late

Temperatures were warm and well above seasonal average for most of the work week, but there will be a big pattern shift Friday and into the weekend. Onshore winds will increase Friday, which means temperatures will quickly drop and a marine layer will blanket the coastline. High temperatures will struggle to warm past the mid 60s for most of the region, which is a big cooldown compared to Thursday's conditions.

A cold upper low will drop to the coast of California, bringing rain chances to the region over the weekend. Showers begin late Friday night, with on-and-off showers expected all day Saturday and into a good portion of Sunday as well. Rainfall totals sit anywhere between half an inch and up to an inch and a half. While rainfall totals are not projected to be very high, the big difference will be the quick and significant drop in temperatures between Thursday and Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains and Ventura County Interior Mountains. It will be in effect from 5am Saturday until 5pm Sunday. Snow will fall between 5,000 and 6,000 feet. The combination of new snowfall and gusty winds call for very dangerous driving conditions for mountain communities.

By early next week, high pressure will return to the region and temperatures will rebound to the 70s for most of the area.