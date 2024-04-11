Pleasant Thursday, tracking changes by Friday

Thursday will be another nice afternoon, with sunny skies and above average temperatures. Onshore winds brought back pockets of dense fog Thursday morning, which has caused visibility issues on the roads. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until 9am for the coastline of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties, but the afternoon will feel very similar to Wednesday.

Thursday is the last warm and sunny day before bigger changes arrive. Friday will serve as a transitional day; temperatures will quickly drop and cloud cover will return. Temperatures will drop from the 70s and 80s to the mid to low 60s by the weekend.

A late season storm will move into the region late Friday, bringing shower chances into early Sunday morning. Preliminary rain totals are an inch to an inch and a half for most of the region. Winds will crank up by Friday afternoon and will remain gusty when the rain begins. The storm will move out by the start of next week, with dry and mild conditions expected by Monday.