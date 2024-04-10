Sunny skies & toasty temperatures, Wednesday April 10th forecast

Light offshore and Santa Ana winds will warm temperatures today. Interior areas will see the biggest impact with some temperatures nearing the 90 degree mark. These temperatures will be 6-12 degrees above average. Winds will drop humidity levels and it will be a dry day. A few areas of fog may impact your morning commute but will clear by the evening. Skies stay mostly sunny and the UV index will be rather high so wear some sunscreen when headed out the door. More fog will develop overnight, so plan accordingly!

A weaker eddy will cause some marine layer and fog to stick around for the first part of the morning Thursday. These clouds may be stubborn ion some areas and may not clear until after lunch. By the evening partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected. The warming trend continues Thursday and highs warm up into the upper 60s and lower 70s. More fog emerges overnight.

Friday will be cooler and cloudier. A weak low pressure system evolves in the Pacific Northwest and will arrive just in time for the weekend. Temperatures plummet back into the 50s and the chance for rain arrives by Friday night. Rainfall amounts will tricky as some models show upwards of 2-3 inches of rain while others show an inch or less. I believe the more accurate forecast will be on the lighter side, most areas under 2 inches or less. Saturday will be the coolest day of the workweek with temperatures around 10-15 degrees below average. Keep an eye on the forecast as this will, be evolving over the next few days.