Tracking warmer temperatures and light Santa Anas

Monday was a mostly sunny and pleasant day, but temperatures will continue to climb into the middle of the week. Daytime high temperatures will primarily be in the 70s on Tuesday, with a few interior areas warming up to the low 80s. Due to the lack of the cloud cover and marine layer overnight, skies will be clear and lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

It will be breezy at times Tuesday, with a Wind Advisory in effect until 1pm Tuesday for Ventura County Valleys. Wind speeds will be between 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. The light to moderate Santa Anas will taper by the afternoon, but the offshore winds will keep skies clear and sunny.

The warming trend continues into Wednesday, which will be the nicest day of the week, with more 80s popping up in the forecast. It is best to get outside and enjoy outdoor activities for the next couple of days because there are drastic changes in the forecast over the weekend. By Friday, temperatures will rapidly cooldown and a chance of rain returns over the weekend.