Strong winds Monday morning, a calm & pleasant afternoon

Low pressure moves east of California causing very gusty winds. A WInd Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Santa Barbara SW Coast and SB Mountains. Winds could gust up to 45mph at times and could cause hazardous driving conditions until 9am. By lunchtime winds will die down and temperatures will warm. The warming trend continues and temperatures will rise back into the 60s and 70s. Low clouds and fog disappear and and bright and pleasant evening is on tap.

Winds transition to weak Santa Anas by Tuesday. This will warm temperatures 5-10 degrees and it will be the warmest day of the week. A few areas of fog may appear but dry, offshore winds inhibit the marine layer from forming. It will be the perfect beach day as temperatures climb into the upper 60s and 70s. Wear sunscreen if you're headed out the door!

Onshore flow will increase and Santa Ana winds die down Wednesday. This will cause a few degrees of cooling and will allow a few areas of clouds and marine layer to form. By the middle of the day skies turn back to mostly sunny and it will be another calm, dry and great spring day. The weather shifts yet again as we near the weekend, temperatures cool and clouds increase. Theres a slight chance for rain by Friday as a low pressure system creates an unstable atmosphere into the weekend.