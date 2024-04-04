Rain, mountain snow, and wind will continue on Friday

Rain and mountain snow showers, plus gusty southwest to west winds will continue overnight. A mix of wet soil and wind make a recipe for downed trees, and drivers should be extra aware.

Our cold late-season storm will carry on through Friday, tapering off in the evening. Showers will be mostly light or moderate, but there is a chance of thunderstorms or hail with growing instability. Rain totals will mostly stay under around half inch or less, but if we see convective cells from instability, then localized areas could see more rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to 40s and high temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below average, in the mid 50s.

Snow levels could be as low as 3,000 feet. In total for the storm, we expect 3 inches above 3,000 feet, up to 6 inches above 5,000 feet, and up to 10 inches above 6,000 feet. Drivers on Highway 33 and the I-5 near the Grapevine or Tejon Pass should delay travel or make alternate plans. There is a winter storm warning in the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains, and a winter weather advisory in the San Luis Obispo County mountains and Santa Ynez Range until 11:00 pm Friday.

There is a high surf advisory on the Central Coast until 3:00 pm Saturday. Breaking waves will be 12 to 16 feet with local sets up to 18 feet. There are also advisories on the South Coast and Ventura County coast from 9:00 pm Thursday until 3:00 pm Saturday. Breaking waves will be 4 to 7 feet and 7 to 10 feet respectively.

The storm will exit by late Friday, and dry conditions will return on Saturday. A little ridge of high pressure will warm temperatures by a few degrees, but will tap out at the low or mid 60s. A trough will bring extra cloud cover later on Sunday, but temperatures will hardly change.

The big warmup will come next week with more ridging. Temperatures could be back in the 70s by Tuesday with a weak Santa Ana wind event. Skies will be fair with some offshore flow.