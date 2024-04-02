Wednesday is the last nice day before cold and wet weather returns

After a beautiful and warm Tuesday afternoon, skies will stay fairly clear well into the evening. There will be a light evening breeze on the South Coast. Wednesday will be mostly sunny again during the day, but a little more marine layer could creep into coastal areas at night.

Wednesday morning's low temperatures will be in the 40s to low 50s. High temperatures will be a little cooler, mostly in the upper 60s in coastal areas and low 70s in valleys. South Coast areas may stay slightly warmer than the Central Coast.

A moderate cold storm system will bring a deeper marine layer by Thursday morning, and there may even be some drizzle or light rain within it. The front will likely arrive on Thursday evening with light rain showers and gusty southwesterly winds, and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop significantly, and many cities may not even reach 60 degrees.

Rain showers and wind will continue on Friday and temperatures will stay very cold. In total for the storm, models show less than an inch of rainfall, and in many cases, less than a half inch. Snow levels will fall to lower elevations. 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible above 3,500 feet, and 3 to 8 inches is possible above 5,000 feet. The Tejon Pass will likely see travel impacts from snow.

Conditions will dry out on Saturday and the sun will make more of an appearance. However, temperatures will only rise slightly, putting much of the region just over 60 degrees. Sunday will be very similar.