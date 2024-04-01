Tuesday will be beautiful and warm

The late-season weekend storm has now pushed beyond the region. Overall, conditions are drying and warming, but only temporarily. A ridge of high pressure will move east into the West Coast and warm high temperatures into the 70s on Tuesday with a lot more sunshine. Lows will be in the 40s to low 50s.

The ridge will flatten on Wednesday and a trough will move into the Eastern Pacific Ocean. There will be a patchy marine layer overnight, and good clearing of our skies during the day. Temperatures will cool a few degrees, but stay mild in the 60s.

As a trough moves into the West Coast on Thursday, temperatures will drop significantly, hitting the upper 50s in many cases, and the marine layer will deepen. Drizzle or light rain is possible in the morning. There will be slow or limited clearing of our skies, making for a gray day.

Rain or thunderstorms are possible on Friday. Rain totals at this point are expected to stay under an inch. Snow levels will drop and could affect portions of the I-5. Temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees below normal.

The upper low will move east of our area by Saturday, and any showers will stop by morning. The sun will come out more and temperatures may warm to the low 60s. Alternating levels of cloud cover and below average temps will stay in place on Sunday, and possibly into early next week.