April first forecast, drying out & warming up

Some lingering showers and and even a chance for more thunder will continue in to and through Easter Sunday evening. Flood Watches continue for much of the region and officially don't get dropped until about 6 pm. However, with the chance for scattered thunderstorms we could easily see the watch get elevated to a warning in certain areas. One such area is just to the south east of Ojai where heavy rains have prompted the National Weather service to issue a Flood Warning until about 5 pm. We will continue to monitor closely and as soon as any watches are elevated to warnings, we will pass the news on to you.. Showers will taper off by early Monday and that is not a bad attempt at an April Fool's joke. Look for the temperatures on the first day of April to warm in to the 60's for most areas with light winds and welcome sunshine

Looking ahead, a drying trend with warmer temperatures will be our weather story as we head through the first few days of April. We could actually see a few lower 70's by mid week for much of the region. Along with light winds, this could help to deliver some beach weather for Spring Break crowd that does not want to be in the mountains taking advantage of what will likely be phenomenal snow skiing conditions. We are monitoring another late season storm which will spread more clouds and rain chances by the end of next week. At this time we don't see a strong storm developing, but more showers are possible by Thursday or Friday and our weather computers have been increasing the rain potential over the last couple of days. We will update as needed right here and of course, on our broadcast channels through early in the week and keep ahead of the next storm system.