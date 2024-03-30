Easter forecast for march 31st

Our late season storm continues top move through the region with plenty of rain, wind and mountain snow. The main front has passed well to our east and south and now we are dealing with pop up showers as the lo pressure center or core of the storm moves toward our region. There are many weather advisories and warnings in place from this late season storm. Along the coast higher than normal surf from the west northwest with southerly wind swell mixed in will keep the ocean very active. Above 4500 feet, up to inches of snowfall is possible with well over a foot possible above 6000 feet, this means a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the mountains of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. The Grapevine area of Kern County is also under the same Warning and that means the Interstate 5 could be affected which then puts a big amount of high traffic back toward us on the 101. Winds from the south have created advisory level conditions for many areas. A widespread Flash Flood Watch will stay in effect through the weekend as we monitor the pop up showers expected as the low gets closer. Lastly, we have seen a few brief Special Weather Statements issued by the National Weather Service related to thunderstorms developing mainly offshore over the ocean. These cells or storms have the potential to create strong downpours, lightning and potential rotation. Rotation means waterspouts are possible which could then easily move onshore where they become small tornadoes. The latest Special Marine Statement has been issued for all the coastline through about 8 pm. We have also had a severe thunderstorm and flash flood warning put in to place for Santa Barbara and southeast to the county line. This will also stay in play until about 9:45 pm. The 101 freeway in both directions has reported flooding with cars being forced to stop because of standing water.

For Sunday, showers will still be possible through the day with perhaps some good breaks here and there for Easter Egg hunts and other outdoor activities. Most of our above mentioned alerts are expected to drop off by late Sunday evening. The wind alerts could drop off by early Sunday as some weakening is expected. Look for temperatures on Sunday to stay on the cool side with highs in the 50's and low 60's. Very light showers from the storm could occur early Monday with much of the day expected to stay dry.

Looking ahead, a drying trend with warmer temperatures will be our weather story as we head through the first few days of April. We could actually see a few lower 70's by mid week for much of the region. Along with light winds, this could help to deliver some beach weather for Spring Break crowd that does not want to be in the mountains taking advantage of what will likely be phenomenal snow skiing conditions. We are monitoring another late season storm which will spread more clouds and rain chances by the end of next week. At this time we don't see a strong storm developing, but more showers are possible by Thursday or Friday and our weather computers have been increasing the rain potential over the last couple of days. We will update as needed right here and of course, on our broadcast channels through early in the week and keep ahead of the next storm system.