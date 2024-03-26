Patchy fog and less wind on Wednesday

More wind is in the forecast on Tuesday night. There is a wind advisory on the Southwest Coast and in the west Santa Ynez Range from 3:00 pm Tuesday to 3:00 am Wednesday. Wind speeds will be 15 to 30 mph and gusts will be 45 mph.

Wednesday will be another mild and breezy day. High pressure is keeping temperatures similar to Tuesday. Lows will mostly be in the 40s. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

The marine layer will be quick to clear away on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Overall, weather conditions will be fairly quiet both days. There is a 20 percent chance of showers on the Central Coast on Thursday morning as a weak system barely brushes past the region. Any rain totals will stay under a quarter inch. With onshore flow increasing on Thursday, it may be cloudier earlier on in the evening.

The quiet will be short-lived. A strong system is expected to arrive on Friday afternoon, stemming from a cut-off upper low to the west of the Bay Area. Moderate, and at times heavy, rain will fall from Friday night into Saturday. By Saturday night, it will become more showery and irregular. Rain chances linger into Sunday. There is a chance of thunderstorms, hail, or waterspouts.

Current projections show rainfall totals to be 1 to 3 inches in coastal areas, and 3 to 6 inches on foothills and mountains because of strong southerly flow. Snow levels will stay around 6,000 feet. At 7,500 feet, there could be a couple of feet of snow.

With saturated soil, drivers should be extra cautious of rock and mudslides in hill and mountain areas. Also, gusty winds will increase risk of downed trees.