Scattered showers linger Sunday with gusty winds

Scattered showers will continue into Sunday with another system on the way. Dry and warmer weather is expected to return on Monday, lasting through at least Wednesday, before more wet weather follows late next week. A chance of heavy rain returns next weekend.

The initial front of this story system hit late last night lasting through early morning and brought around half an inch of rain on average. There is a chance for a heavy shower this evening, especially in San Luis Obispo County and Northern Santa Barbara County.

A wind advisory is in effect for Ventura County Beaches until 10:00 pm Saturday then the advisory returns Sunday from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. For the first advisory, winds will be 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the second advisory, west winds will be 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Another wind advisory is in effect for the Santa Barbara South Coast until 10:00 pm Saturday then returns 4:00 pm Sunday until 3:00 am Monday, gusts up to 45 mph in the first advisory and gusts up to 50 mph during the second advisory. A wind advisory will go in effect for our interior mountains and valleys at 4:00 pm on Sunday until 3:00 am Monday with gusts up to 55 mph. A wind advisory will go in effect for SLO County and Central Coast beaches at 11:00 am until 6:00 pm on Sunday with gusts up to 45 mph.

Saturday's 35-35 mph winds will settle down overnight but return even stronger on Sunday, especially in our coastal areas. Increasing northerly flow will create some gusty winds up to 50 mph in our Santa Barbara County mountains on Sunday.

A high surf advisory goes in effect 3:00 am Sunday until 9:00am Sunday for Ventura County, SLO County and Santa Barbara County beaches with waves between 5-12 feet.

Snow levels are lowering to around 4000 feet and that trend will continue through Sunday with cooler air moving into the region.

Temperatures will get closer to the 70's in the middle of next week, on Wednesday before a cool down on Thursday. Chances of very light rain begin on Thursday. Rain chances for next week will last through the weekend, into next Monday. Models predict up to 3 inches of rain will fall at lower elevations during next weekend's storm.