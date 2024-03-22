Rain chances and cool temperatures extend through the weekend

Rain chances will begin late Friday on the Central Coast, with the first storm moving southward overnight. By the early morning hours, the main band will have already passed through Ventura County. There may be a brief lull before scattered hit and miss showers begin again midday. The second system will continue chance of scattered rain showers through Sunday.

In total for the weekend, areas north of Point Conception will receive up to a half inch of rain (and perhaps more in northwest SLO County), and areas south of Point Conception will receive up to a quarter inch of rain. There is a non-zero chance of thunderstorms. Snow levels will fall to 6,000 feet on Saturday, and then down to 4,500 feet on Sunday.

Temperatures over the weekend will be quite chilly. Lows will mostly be in the 40s to low 50s. Highs will mostly be in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Sunday will be the cooler day of the two. Temperatures will be 6 to 12 degrees below normal.

Gusty west to northwesterly winds will follow the first iteration on Saturday afternoon, and northwest winds will follow the second on Sunday, turning northerly on Monday. Wind speeds will be near or above advisory levels. With wind and wet soil, there is a higher risk of downed trees.

Temperatures will increase and skies will clear a bit better on Monday as a small ridge of high pressure approaches to replace the trough of low pressure. Conditions will continue to improve on Tuesday, making it our most mild day of the next seven. Some high temperatures could even leap to the upper 60s.

Another trough brings a slight chance of rain to the Central Coast next Wednesday. The South Coast may stay dry with increased cloud cover, but we will continue to track the storm as it changes through the next several days. Rain totals will likely stay under a quarter of an inch.