Friday will be cloudier with rain chances at night

The marine layer will move in Thursday night, and become very extensive by morning on Friday. There will be slow clearing of low-level clouds, and we will also see an increase through the day of mid and upper-level clouds as our next system approaches. There will be a light afternoon breeze followed by nighttime wind around northwest San Luis Obispo County.

Low temperatures on Friday will be in the 40s to low 50s. Highs will be a few degrees cooler in most cases, dropping to the mid 60s. Some interior valleys may barely hang on to the low 70s. Temperatures will decrease further to the low or mid 60s by Saturday.

By late Friday night, we could see light rain on the Central Coast. For areas north of Point Conception, rain chances are highest in the overnight hours between Friday and Saturday. For areas to the south, rain chances are highest on Saturday morning.

In total, we are expecting up to a half inch of rain on the Central Coast, and a tenth to quarter inch of rain further south. Snow levels will drop to 6,000 feet. A couple inches of snow are possible at resort level. Gusty westerly winds will fill in behind the rain on Saturday afternoon, and skies will clear somewhat.

Hit and miss showers may pop up again overnight and through part of Sunday with a second trough. The second system will mainly affect areas north of Point Conception, with only a slight chance on the South Coast. Snow levels will also lower to 4,000 feet. A dusting of snow is possible on I-5 near the Tejon Pass. Northwest winds will be strong in the mountains.

Conditions will dry out on Monday, though there is a chance of a stray rain shower or two on the Central Coast. Conditions will be breezy and temperatures will be slightly warmer. Another trough could come into the region by late Wednesday. As of now, it looks like rain totals will be low and it may even stay dry on the South Coast.