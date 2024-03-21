A gloomy Thursday morning turning into a bright and mild evening

Expect to wake up to gloomy skies and areas of fog Thursday morning. Clouds will burn off by the middle of the day and temperatures will be slow to warm. Highs climb back into the 60s and 70s and inland areas will be a few degrees above average and toasty while the marine layer keep temperatures a few degrees cooler.

Friday morning will look identical to the previous days with more low level clouds and fog clearing by the middle of the day. Low pressure off in the Pacific Northwest will bring a wall of cold and unstable air which brings the possibility for rain. Most models show rain holding off until Saturday morning, but we cant rule out the slight chance of a pop up shower. This next system will cause temperatures to tumble. Some places may see a 10 degree temperature difference and most temperatures will battle to make it into the upper 50s and 60s. Winds will be blustery and could gust into the 40 to 50mph range. Friday night appears to be the earliest that rainfall will occur.

Scattered rain showers continue Sunday, expect to see periods of light rainfall and breezy winds. Impacts with this storm system will be very minimal, and it looks to bring upwards of a half of an inch of rainfall in San Luis Obispo and less than a half an inch South of Point Conception. We begin to dry out Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures attempt to rebound and by Wednesday our next weaker system brings cooler air and breezy winds. Its possible no rainfall will develop, but models are snowing the possibility of a bigger storm starting the month of April.