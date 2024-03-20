More fog & clouds clearing quickly Wednesday

Another round of low clouds and fog developed Tuesday night and will be impacting your Wednesday morning commute. Make sure to have those low beams on and drive extra slow as dangerous visibility is likely along parts of Highway 101. Fog will clear in a similar fashion to the day prior and mostly sunny skies warm temperatures by midday. Highs will be a degree of two below average due to the marine layer and fog, while inland areas reach a few degrees above average. Temperatures climb into the 60s and 70s, and it will be another beautiful spring day.

The marine layer and fog will greet us once again Thursday morning. Most areas will be clear by the early morning, as models show clouds burning off quicker than previous days. The cooling trend will keep temperatures mild and still below average. Other than some slightly cooler temperatures, the day will be identical to Wednesday.

More clouds and fog return Friday morning. They begin to clear out by the middle of the day and temperatures cool off a few more degrees. A front will swing through the forecast area Friday, causing temperatures to fall well below average and increasing instability. We have a 20-30% chance of pop up showers by the middle of the day. Most models show light rain and most of the area will see under a quarter of an inch. Winds will be blustery but most likely not advisory levels for beaches and valleys. Overall, this next round of rain looks to be rather mundane with very small impacts. Showers that do develop will move quickly and bring some breezy winds. By Tuesday of next week, we will stay dry and a stagnant weather pattern appears.