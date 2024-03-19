Pleasant weather continues on Wednesday

Like on Monday, there will again be instability and a chance of showers in the mountains of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties late Tuesday afternoon. Chances will last into the evening and are highest in the mountains. If thunderstorms occur, rain may be briefly heavy and winds may be gusty.

The upper low associated with this activity will steadily move eastward on Tuesday night and Wednesday. The marine layer will fill in overnight, and clear a little more slowly on Wednesday morning due to increasing onshore flow. It will be sunny by the afternoon. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to low 50s, and high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Conditions will be very similar on Thursday and Friday with an overnight marine layer and slow clearing. Upper-level clouds will also start to cover the region on Friday, ahead of an approaching system. High temperatures will drop a little further each day, with most areas out of the 70s and back in the 60s by Friday.

A frontal system will bring measurable rainfall to the whole region this weekend. Preliminary estimates show up to a half inch in northwest San Luis Obispo County, and up to a quarter inch elsewhere. Temperatures will be chilly, mostly sitting in the low 60s. A few models show the storm clearing out by early Monday. Skies will clear faster and temperatures may rise just a tad.