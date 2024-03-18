Tuesday will be warm on the coast with a slight chance of mountain rain

There is a very slight chance of showers or thunderstorms in the mountains Monday late afternoon or early evening, particularly in Ventura County, as an upper low drifts slightly westward from Arizona. If we see any moisture, most areas will probably not receive any measurable rain totals. There is also a chance of hail or even dry lightning.

Overnight, there will be patchy coastal fog, but otherwise mostly clear skies. On Tuesday, any fog will clear to mostly sunny skies. Again, the afternoon brings a slight chance of convection in the mountains. Low temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 40s to low 50s. Highs will be in the 70's, and will get close to 80 degrees in a few interior valleys.

The upper low will move east late Tuesday and Wednesday. As we flip back to onshore flow, the marine layer will likely start to fill in a little more extensively, but will clear for afternoon sunshine. High temperatures will also cool a few degrees, putting some areas back to the upper 60s.

Our ridge of high pressure will weaken and flatten on Thursday, and a large upper low will approach the coast on Friday. The marine layer will stay in the night to morning hours, and upper-level clouds will eventually multiply by the end of the week. Highs will cool a little further each day.

A frontal system may move through the region over the weekend. Consequently, there is a chance of rain. Snow levels will also lower with cooler air. Models still disagree on storm timing and rain totals, but they should converge more in coming days.