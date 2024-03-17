Looking ahead toward Spring, forecast March 18th

Another mostly beautiful day with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. We are still keeping a close eye on the area of low pressure located just to our east. It is still barely moving which makes it pretty tricky to monitor. Slight deviations could really change the forecast with regard to mountain snow and even the possibility for thunder. For now, we'll still keep the immediate forecast dry with just a slight chance for precipitation on Monday. Despite this slight threat, temperatures look to warm a few degrees with highs in the 60's and even 70's expected.

Looking ahead, the low is not expected to move much through about Tuesday or even early Wednesday. This means we will continue to see threats for showers, mountain snow and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay on the cool to mild side with highs in the 60's and even low 70's. Tuesday is the official start of Spring or the Vernal Equinox. This means the Earth's southern and northern hemispheres will have equal day and night. Of course, the equality of daylight will be short lived as our tilt slowly continues toward Summer which is about three months away.

More clouds will drift in off the ocean for the second of the work week along with patchy marine layer fog. Temperatures next week look to stay on the mild side with gradual cooling by next weekend. We expect to stay dry and rain free as we head in to next weekend. However, some of our long range forecast models do see storms in the Pacific making their way toward Northern California and sliding south. For now we will keep the forecast dry through next weekend and update any rain chances as we head in to next week