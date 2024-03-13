A Windy & warmer Wednesday

We may wake up to a few low level clouds, but skies clear rather quickly and temperatures warm. A moderate Santa Ana wind event can be expected today as low pressure sets up to the east and strong northeasterly winds bring in hot and dry air. Temperatures will warm up 2-4 degrees from yesterday and while it will be a pleasant day, most temperatures will still be a degree or so below average! Expect highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Humidity will plummet and your allergies may kick up. Skies will remain clear overnight and temperatures will fall back into the lower 40s. Multiple Wind alerts go into effect tonight into Thursday as winds kick up. A High Wind Watch and a High Wind Warning go into effect for the Ventura County Mountains where winds could gust up to 65mph. We have a Wind Advisory in effect for the Santa Ynez Mountains range and the Gaviota Coast as winds could gust up to 50mph.

It will be a cool and crisp Thursday morning. Santa Ana winds continue which will warm temperatures up very quickly. Expect to see highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s! Dry and hot air will continue to dominate the area. We may see a few clouds early in the morning but mostly sunny skies appear by the early morning. With clear skies temperatures will fall quickly again overnight so expect lows to tumble down into the 40s.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week. A few low clouds and fog may develop due to temperature inversions but mostly clear skies prevail by the morning. Highs will be back up into the 70s and it will be the perfect beach day! Saturday and St. Patricks day will be just as beautiful. Minimal change is expected Monday, but by Tuesday we may see an increase in clouds and temperatures cooling.