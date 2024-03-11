Expect a mild Tuesday with partly cloudy skies

It will be a bit windy Monday night in Gaviota, and the marine layer will be fairly extensive in all non-windy areas. By Tuesday morning, we will wake up to the marine layer, and there's even a slight chance of trace rainfall amounts in northwest SLO County as a weakening cold front passes over the area.

Tuesday will be another partly cloudy day. Temperatures may warm by just a tad, keeping highs in the 60s. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 50s, coldest in valley areas.

On Wednesday, an inside slider will move along the border of California and Nevada while a ridge of high pressure sits off the coast. This will set up offshore flow and we will see more sunshine during the day. Interior areas will cool slightly, but coastal areas will warm by a couple of degrees. Stronger northerly winds will affect Santa Barbara County.

There will be more wind on Thursday, but it will shift to come from the northeast. This will create a moderate to strong Santa Ana event, and relative humidity should dry out. There will likely be wind advisories. The warmup trend will continue, and some areas will start to reach the low 70s.

Winds will be slightly weaker Friday through Sunday. Skies will be mostly clear and high temperatures will warm a little each day. Many of us could spend the weekend in the mid 70s.