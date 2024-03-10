Sprinkles possible with wind likely, Monday forecast Mar 11th

Partly cloudy skies today with light northerly breezes keeping things on the cool to mild side. High and mid levels clouds, along with patchy marine layer are making for a busy sky cloud wise, but there are no threats for imminent rainfall at this time. We are also weather watch or advisory free with the exception a High Surf Advisory along the Central Coast. Beaches that face north and or west, could see waves above 10 feet in to next week. Winds have been a bit gusty from the northwest at times, but we shouldn't see gusts getting strong enough to warrant an advisory at this time. Look for Temperatures on Monday to start off in the 40's and low 50's and then warm to the upper 50's and 60's by the afternoon.

Looking ahead, a couple of storm systems will approach the region next week and each one will affect our forecast very differently. Through Monday and Tuesday a very weak system will approach off the ocean and rapidly fall apart with rain expected in Northern California. We could see a sprinkle or two in our northern areas, but measurable rainfall is not expected. We will monitor closely and if the storm has a bit more energy or drifts farther south, we'll update the rain chances and pass it on to you. As the storm exits, breezy northerly winds will follow as high pressure builds in the storm's wake. A second system will run over the top of California and drop south toward the northern portions of Nevada and Utah. This is the classic inside slider and that means a strong northerly and then northeasterly flow will develop by late in the work week. The air around high pressure moves in a clockwise pattern and air near low pressure mostly moves in a counter clockwise pattern. This means the two air masses will combine to create north and northeast winds across our region. By Thursday and Friday, we could see a late season Santa Ana and Santa Lucia wind pattern with gusty dry conditions expected. However, there is one more possible outcome and that is potential for what is called

