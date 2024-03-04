After the marine layer clears, Tuesday will be sunny and milder

Winds will be fairly gusty on Monday night in Southwest Santa Barbara County. There will be a wind advisory on the Southwest Coast and in the west Santa Ynez Range from 4:00 pm Monday until 3:00 am Tuesday. Northwest winds will be up to 30 mph, and gusts up to 45 mph.

There is a high surf advisory on Central Coast beaches until 9:00 pm Monday. Breaking waves will be 6 to 9 feet, and will be highest on west and northwest-facing beaches. Rip currents will also be stronger than normal.

Tuesday will continue to be dry under a ridge of high pressure. Low temperatures will be chilly in the 30s to 40s, but the day will be mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. San Luis Obispo may even reach the upper 60s. The marine layer will remain intact in the night to morning hours, but there will be plenty of midday sunshine.

Our next storm will hit overnight Tuesday and last through Wednesday. Most areas will receive 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rain in total, but the Santa Ynez Range could get up to 0.75 inches of rain. Snow levels will be down to 5,000 feet, if not slightly lower. There is a non-zero chance of thunderstorms, during which times rain rates could be briefly heavier. Temperatures will also cool slightly.

A slim chance of rain will linger Thursday morning, but most models point to the region drying out. There will also be some gusty winds on the Central Coast and again on the Southwest Coast.

The weather is looking dry and warmer on Friday with high pressure again in the forecast, and it is likely to be the warmest day of the next seven in the upper 60s. As of the publish time of this article, conditions should stay dry on the weekend, though temperatures may step down a tad.