Drying out for Monday, forecast March 4th

Our latest Winter storm has moved mostly to our east leaving us with slight chances for sprinkles and gusty northerly winds. Weather advisories and warnings have mostly dropped off with regard to any precipitation, but wind issues will last in to early Monday and possibly longer. Again, slight chances for sprinkles will stay in play, especially along the north facing slopes of foothills and mountains. Snow showers are also possibly above about 5000 feet. That coupled with the gusty winds could make for hazardous driving conditions and caution is advised.

For Monday temperatures will stay on the cool side with the exception of the South Coast where the northerly flow will help to keep it slightly warmer with highs possibly in the mid to upper 60's. Another weak storm system will approach the region by late Tuesday and Wednesday with more scattered showers expected. Rainfall should once again be light to moderate. We then see our forecast models trying to keep us mostly fair and maybe even warmer by the following weekend. More storms are lining up, but high pressure might win the battle of the air masses which pushes the storm track north and we get to dry out a little. We will monitor closely and fine tune the forecast as we head through next week.