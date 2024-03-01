Cold storm continues Saturday

A cold storm system is moving through the region and will linger through Sunday morning, bringing periods of rain, gusty winds, and mountain snow. Friday evening will feature long periods of mostly light but sometimes moderate rainfall. Heaviest rainfall across the region is expected on Friday night through Saturday evening. Thunderstorm chances are most likely on Saturday evening. Drying out begins late Sunday with cool temperatures. The drying trend should continue through early Tuesday. Rain chances return again on Tuesday evening lasting into early Thursday, but only light showers are expected next week.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Northern Ventura County and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains through 10:00 am Sunday with snowfall up to 8 inches for areas above 6,000 feet and up to 4 inches in areas between 5,000 and 6000 feet. That advisory also includes southwest winds up to 30 mph with 50 mph gusts expected to be strongest on Saturday. We are staying chilly through Sunday with highest temperatures being up to 12 degrees below normal. Snowfall is expected in local areas above 6000 feet bringing up to 3 inches of snow by Friday evening. Highest snowfall totals are projected for the Ventura County mountains.

A high surf advisory is in effect for San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Central Coast Beaches until 5:00 pm on Monday with waves up to 18 feet. A high surf advisory is in effect for Ventura County Beaches from 9:00 am Saturday through 9:00 am Monday with waves up to 10 feet. A high surf advisory is also in effect for Santa Barbara County Southwestern and Southeastern Coasts from 3:00pm Saturday to 9:00am on Monday with waves up to 7 feet.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 10:00 am on Sunday with southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph for San Luis Obispo County mountains, including the Cuyama Valley. Wind advisory is also in effect until 10:00 pm on Saturday for Ventura County Mountains with Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph.

Moderate to strong southwest winds ramp up on Friday night and will peak on Saturday. The strongest winds will be in our local mountain and valley areas. Winds up to 45 mph are expected in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties on Friday afternoon. Downed trees, power outages, and hazardous driving conditions may occur. Winds will remain gusty through Sunday morning.

San Luis Obispo County got up to 0.75 inches of rain from Thursday night to Friday. Ventura County did not see as much rain on Thursday but rain will increase cross the entire region on Saturday. Up to 2.5 inches of rain will fall in the foothills and mountains of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties through Sunday. Up to 4 inches of rain are likely in San Luis Obispo County by the end of this weekend.