Rainy weather moves in Friday, cool temps

There is a chance of thunderstorms in the region starting Friday night and lasting through Saturday morning. We also have some high surf advisories in effect starting at 4:00 pm Friday through 4:00 am Monday with waves up to 10 feet at Ventura County beaches. A high surf advisory is in effect from 4:00 am tomorrow through 4:00 am Monday with waves up to 15 feet at our Central Coast and San Luis Obispo County beaches.

Onshore flow is strengthening, bringing fog and cooler temperatures to the region. Stronger winds are blowing storm clouds into our interior valleys. Drizzle or light rain is expected Friday on the Central Coast. Temperatures have dropped significantly with most areas down about 10 degrees from Wednesday. Our valleys could see temperatures drop by up 15 degrees.

Light rain hits the region as early as Thursday afternoon for areas north of Point Conception. Rain chances increase for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties at night. The rain storm is starting in the north part of our region and will move south by Friday morning. Rain chances are even stronger on Friday, with rainfall rates at one tenth or less in the southern part of the region. The northern part of the region, including San Luis Obispo County, can expect a quarter to one half of an inch of rain through tomorrow. Light snow is expected with levels mostly above 6000 feet tomorrow.

Heavier showers are expected in the area on Saturday. Rain showers will weaken late Saturday night. By the end of the storm system, over 2 inches of rain should fall in San Luis Obispo County, 1.5 inches in the valleys,, and 0.75 inches in southern Santa Barbra and Ventura Counties.

Northwesterly winds will leave rain chances lasting through Sunday morning, wet weather clearing on Sunday afternoon with cool and breezy conditions. Dry weather returns on Monday with partly cloudy skies and even a couple degrees of warming. Rain chances return again, mainly in the north part of the region, as early as Tuesday night.