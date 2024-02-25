Tracking showers ahead, forecast for Monday Feb 26th

Another beautiful day despite some early morning stubborn fog. We did see the onshore flow pick up a bit and that cooled most areas a few degrees from the mid and upper 70's we enjoyed on Saturday. Patchy fog is expected overnight along with breezy to moderately gussy northwest winds. Lows will be mostly in the 50's and 40's. Monday will start out partly cloudy with increasing cloud cover from north to south. Light showers are expected by mid day and then toward the evening. Most areas should expect at least some measurable rainfall. The system is very weak and that means at best we might see a quarter of an inch for some areas. Temperatures will stay on the cool side with highs expected in the 50's and 60's.

Looking ahead, shower chances linger in to very early Tuesday before skies clear out. Again, we don't see very much from this tricky cut off low which has given our forecast computer fits over the last few days. Cut off lows do not ride the easy to map and see Jet Stream winds and that makes them notoriously unpredictable with regard to trajectory and intensity. If anything gets interesting or becomes a bit of a surprise, we'll update the forecast and pass that on to you. Dry weather and even slightly warmer temperatures return for the second of the work week. However, another storm system might be taking aim for us by the first weekend of March. It is very early and details will likely change and evolve as we get closer, but forecast models do see a potential storm developing. The storm could be fairly powerful with regard to pressure and dragging very chilly air down from the north. While we don't see an atmospheric river situation, the cold air and strong low pressure would bring low snow levels and moderate heavy showers. Again, we'll need to keep an eye on the details and update the forecast as we get further in to next week. For now, expect more rain and low elevation snow by next weekend.