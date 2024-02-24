Rain chances ahead, forecast for Sunday Feb 25th

A slight offshore flow with breezy northerly winds helped to make for another beautiful day. Temperatures will cool off overnight with some patchy fog possible for much of the region. If fog does develop, there is the likelihood that it will sit rather low to the ground and that means reduced visibilities for the late night and in to early Sunday. Look for highs on Sunday to cool as high pressure weakens and allows for a stronger sea breeze to push in off the ocean. Temperatures should top out in the 60's with a few of the warmest locations maybe seeing a very low 70 degree reading.

Looking ahead, a very tricky and unpredictable are of low pressure is expected to drift over our region on Monday. The cut off low is not being guided by the normally easier to predict Jet Stream and this is why the forecast has been evolving as it has approached the West Coast. We see an increasing chance for light showers developing by mid day Monday and then lasting through early Tuesday. This system is very weak and moisture starved which means light amounts for most areas. Northern portions of San Luis Obispo County might get close to half an inch at best. Most areas will likely see about a tenth to maybe a quarter of inch by the time it passes on Tuesday. We will then see a return of dry weather and even slightly warmer temperatures for the second of the work week. However, yet another storm system might be taking aim for us by the first weekend of March. It is very early and details will likely change and evolve as we get closer, but forecast models do see a potential storm developing. The storm could be fairly powerful with regard to pressure and dragging very chilly air down from the north. While we don't see an atmospheric river situation, the cold air and strong low pressure would bring low snow levels and moderate heavy showers. Again, we'll need to keep an eye on the details and update the forecast as we get further in to next week.