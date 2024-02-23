Saturday will be bright and pleasant

After a pleasant Friday, the weather will stay nice into Saturday. Offshore flow will remain, and it may be a little breezy in northeasterly wind-prone areas. Winds will stay below advisory levels. There may be a few bands of clouds passing through the region Saturday, but skies will be very sunny.

Low temperatures Saturday morning will be in the 40s inland and in the 40s to 50s on the coast. High temperatures will be mostly in the upper 60s to low 70s. There will be very little spread in temperature between coastal and valley areas.

The upper low will continue to spin in the Pacific Ocean off of the California Coast through the weekend. It will finally start to move a little eastward Sunday, which will increase some of our cloud coverage. Temperatures will begin to enter a cooling trend.

The low looks to be moving a little slower with current models, indicating that rain will arrive late on Monday, instead of late on Sunday. Most models are indicating up to a half inch of rainfall in total. Rain rates should be on the lighter side. Snow levels will remain high - above 7,000 feet.

Conditions will dry out Tuesday or Wednesday, and temperatures will start to warm again midweek. Skies will be partly cloudy.