Friday will be the nicest day of the week

Dry weather will continue into Friday, which will be the nicest day of the week for most areas. Temperatures will warm a few degrees more, putting the afternoon in the mid to upper 60s for several cities, and even into the low 70s for some coastal valleys. Low temperatures in the morning will still be chilly in the 30s to 40s.

Breezy northeasterly winds will pick up Friday morning in Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties. Wind speeds may be near or barely surpass advisory levels. Skies will also be clearer of lower-level clouds in windy areas. However, there will likely still be upper-level clouds at times through the day.

An upper low in the Pacific Ocean will approach the region Saturday. Our ridge of high pressure and offshore flow will remain, but weaken. Temperatures will cool slightly and cloud cover will increase.

Sunday will be cooler by another few degrees, putting many areas back into the low to mid 60s. Most of the day will remain dry, but there is a chance rain will enter the region in the second half of the day. Rain chances are in the forecast through early Tuesday. Timing and projected totals are still very much up in the air, but totals could amount up to an inch in the rainiest areas.

Conditions will dry out Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will stay cool and skies will stay partly cloudy into at least the middle of next week.