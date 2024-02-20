Rain continues through Wednesday morning, then conditions dry out

A flood watch is in effect until 10:00 am Wednesday for Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, except for the Cuyama Valley and interior valleys in San Luis Obispo County. People should prepare for local river levels to rise and possible flooding by getting sandbags at a location near you. You are also going to want to stay safe on local roads but not driving into any flooded areas and obeying road closure signs.

A Pacific storm is continuing to make its way across the Central Coast. Scattered light to moderate rain showers will sweep through the area Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. There is a chance of thunderstorms, which may bring heavy rain for brief periods.

A high surf advisory remains in effect for all beaches until 10:00 am tomorrow. Waves up to 16 feet are expected on Central Coast beaches. Waves up to 12 feet are expected at Ventura County beaches, and waves up to 10 feet on South Coast beaches. Rip currents will be strong.

Dry weather and a slight increase in temperatures will follow on Thursday and Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will stay in the 60s, near or slightly below average.

More stormy weather may return next weekend. Another upper low in the Pacific Ocean will bring a chance of rain from late Saturday through Monday. Current models project this next storm to be weaker with rain totals up to 1 inch.