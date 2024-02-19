Tracking heavy rain Monday morning, staying wet into the workweek

Over the last 24 hours the Central Coast has seen an impressive amount of rainfall! As of 6am Monday morning, Goleta is nearing 3.5 inches, Ventura is over 2 inches and Santa Barbara is nearing an inch. The heaviest rain started Sunday night and will continue into the early hours of Monday. A Flash Flood Warning was issued early this morning as rainfall rates were exceeding warning thresholds and since soils are extremely saturated. Drive extra careful, as there are already areas of ponding and pooling on roads along with road closures due to flooding and mudflows. Rainfall rates look to be a quarter to half of an inch per hour, but with a 20-30% chance of thunderstorms we could see an isolated cell producing an inch per hour. Winds will be strong and may gust up to 50mph near the south facing beaches. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for the entire viewing area until 9am Tuesday, beach erosion and low level flooding is likely around high tide. A Flood Advisory and Flood Warning are also in effect currently and for the following days. Expect rain to lighten by the middle of the day. Monday night will be drier and calmer, most of the region will stay dry and winds die down.

Tuesday morning will be damp and cloudy. Temperatures will be into the 60s and it will be a rather mild day. Rain will pick up in intensity by the afternoon and evening and another round of faster moving showers will impact the region, with the focus on south facing beaches and Ventura county. Since the storms are so fast moving, rainfall amounts appear to be lighter, but impacts will still be felt as the entire region is already soaked. Snow levels will be rather high and up to 7,000FT as this storm will be on the warmer side. Stay away from the coast and make sure to keep up to date on your current road closures.

We may see some lingering showers into Wednesday. Most projections show over 4.5 inches of rain in Santa Barbara with Ventura nearing 3.5 inches, and based on the rainfall current rainfall rates this looks to pan out pretty well, if not an inch less in Santa Barbara. Winds will still be breezy and could create hazardous driving conditions with downed trees and power lines. Since the soils are extremely saturated from previous storms and including the projected rainfall, it’s possible for mudslides to occur. Keep an eye on road closures and travel safely. Thursday and Friday we begin to dry out. There’s a slight chance for rain each day but by the weekend we begin to dry out beautifully. Temperatures throughout the week will have minimal difference and highs will range in the 60s.